Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Ronald G. Hartley Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ronald G. Hartley, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 14, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A Military Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Ron Wilson officiating.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vell Hartley, Jr.; mother-in-law, Mamie Clark; sister-in-law, Bonnie Clark Davis; and brother-in-law, Bob Davis.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Camille Clark Hartley; daughter, Kristen Smith; son, Jason Smith; sister, Gayle Turner (Perry); brother, Danny Hartley; mother, Netta Hartley; brother-in-law, Robin Clark; nephews, Chris Davis (Sue), Blake Hartley (Kayleigh), and Brock Hartley; nieces, Forrest Caton (Bob) and Paige Johnson (Brent); eight great-nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Alys Liddy.
Ronald was a 1961 graduate of Tuscaloosa High School. He furthered his education in the United States Air Force where he retired in 1984 after 20 years of service. He graduated from Shelton State and worked in maintenance for Fieldcrest Apartments and Winding Creek.
Honorary pallbearers are Forest Ridge Drive neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Eagles Wings and Taylorville Baptist Helping Hands Ministry.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 18, 2019
