TUSCALOOSA - Ronald Harvey Kramer, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 13, 2020 at his home. No local services will be held. Burial will be in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is handling arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tess Kramer; father, Edward Kramer; granddaughter, Shayna Kramer.
Survivors include his wife, Lois A. Kramer of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, Jeff Kramer (Lois) of Bowie, Md., Mark Kramer (Karen) of Erial, N.J., Ricky Kramer (Heidi) of Mt. Laurel N.J., and Troy De Mond of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; stepchildren, Jeff De Mond (Helene) of Stuart Fla., and Jeanne Hirsch (Steven) of Columbia, S.C.; brothers, Wallace Kramer of Gilbert, Ariz.; and grandchildren, Chana, Kylie, Amanda, Ryan, Parker, Dawson, Hunter, Zachary, Brendan and Christopher.
Ron graduated from the University of Miami. He began his career at Kramer City in N.J., and then a Rockaway Sales, also in N.J. After relocating to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Ron opened K-Way Manufacturing in Moundville, Ala. He later opened his own private detective agency, Kramer Detective Agency and retired after 20 years. Anyone who knew Ron knew he loved sports. He played church league softball, handball racquetball, basketball, and golf. Ron was a passionate Alabama fan. He was well known and loved by his community.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 17, 2020