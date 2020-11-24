1/
Ronald Lee Blakney
1952 - 2020
Ronald Lee Blakney, age 68, of Gordo, AL passed away November 22, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church with Rev. David Blakney and Rev. George Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Blakney; three sons, William Edwards (Wanda), Nick Blakney (Labrisca) and David Blakney (Coley); brother, Richard Blakney; sisters, Patricia Richardson and Becky Channell (Paul); seven grandchildren, Ashley Rammell (Carl), Nicholas Blakney, Annsley Blakney, Leslie Blakney, Emma Blakney, Marlee Blakney and Jude Blakney; three great-grandchildren, C. J., Jax and Linc Rammell and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Ronald was born September 17, 1952 in Fayette County, Alabama to the late James Blakney and Bertha Crowell Blakney. He was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and a retired veteran of the U. S. Army.
Pallbearers will be Chris Ferguson, Chad Ferguson, David Channell, Scott Junkin, Ken Shirley, Jesse Reece, Allen Taylor and Robbie Harris.
Honorary Pallbearers are Pat and Wayne Richards, Donald Pritchett, Barbara Skelton, Bert and Audrey Hedrick, Holly Dyer and other camping and coffee drinking buddies.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Mineral Springs Baptist Church, c/o Gary Manning, 401 1st Street N, Reform, AL 35481.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
Mineral Springs Baptist Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mineral Springs Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
