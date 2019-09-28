|
NORTHPORT - Ronald Lee Evelsizer left this world on September 25, 2019. He was born in Bloomington, Illinois to Paul V. and Edna Ellis Evelsizer on September 3, 1932. They, along with sister, Mary Ellen Legg; brother, Charles Evelsizer; two nieces, and two nephews preceded him in death.
Ron married Patricia Johnson in 1954. She survives along with children Zee (Jeffery Sitz), Julie (Joe Powell), Tracy (David Powell, Ellis), Richard (Brenda), and bonus daughter, Eve Engle.
Ron received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Illinois State University, and an EdD. from the University of Alabama.
Prior to his 1963 invitation from the U of A to move to Tuscaloosa and design a training program for teachers of the Hearing Impaired, Dr. Evelsizer taught at the Quincy, Illinois school system, and was Principal of the Speech and Hearing Center at Highlands School in Birmingham, Alabama.
After retiring from the University in 1990, Ron went into business and later became sole owner of the Black Warrior Gallery in Tuscaloosa. He later went into business with friends Bill and Velma McGraw at River Oaks Antiques.
Ron belonged to several professional organizations. He was a member of Lions International for several years, and was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Ron's happiest times were spent with family. He loved the big family gatherings on holidays, but also just family weekends. He enjoyed traveling and taking family trips, particularly to the Southwest U.S. where he learned to appreciate and support Native culture. He was proud of his family, and especially of his granddaughter Ellis Powell. He had a great sense of humor, enjoying laughing and kidding with people everywhere he went.
The family thanks the kind nurses and staff at DCH Medical Center, all the special doctors who cared for him, and Julie and her colleagues at Hospice of West Alabama.
Memorial suggestions include The American Indian College Fund, Friends of the Smokies, or favorite charity. No services are planned at this time.
