ELROD - Ronald Tilley, Sr., age 83, of Elrod, Ala., passed away September 9, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church with Don Springer, Larry Reece and Roy Sanford officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rewdell Tilley.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sylvia Tilley; son, Ronald Tilley, Jr.; stepdaughter, Mickey Gandy; stepson, Billy Wheat; sisters, Romona Winters and Robbie Erickson (Dale); brothers, Rex Tilley (Eddie Lou), Revis Tilley and Royal Tilley, Jr. (Myra); grandchildren, Chris Kelley and Jeremy Kelley; great-grandchildren, Lailah, Kinsley, Jax, Milana and River; several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was a kind and humble man who met the love his life, Sylvia. He loved his family, but his great-grandkids were his pride and joy. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior. He loved to fish and to watch Alabama football. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Pallbearers will be Chris Kelley, Jeremy Kelley, Clint Duren, Alex Coker, Steve Tilley, Dennis Bridges and Dave Darden.
Honorary pallbearers are Corinth Baptist Church, Rehobeth Church, On Eagles Wings Church, CPS Processing, Elrod, Buhl, Coker, and Holman communities.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 13, 2019