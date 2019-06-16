|
ALICEVILLE - Ronald Wayne Kee, age 61, of Aliceville, Ala., died June 7, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE, in Aliceville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Whitley Kee.
Survivors include his father, Elmer Kee of Aliceville; uncle, George Whitley of Tuscaloosa; and three aunts, Barbara Bibee of Reform, Billie Wheat of Wetumpka and Betty Wagner of Georgia.
Ronald was born March 6, 1958 in Pickens County, Alabama. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 16, 2019