PANAMA CITY, FLA. - Ronald Wayne Lancaster, age 83, of Panama City, Florida, passed away on July 22, 2020 with his children by his side.

He was born to Harvey and Irene Lancaster on December 2, 1936 in Ralph, Alabama, a small country community near Tuscaloosa. He loved his childhood memories and the fact that his family had very few possessions, but had all the love and joy they needed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters, Eloyce McCracken, Adrian Lancaster, Hazel Sutton, Doris McCullum, Beryl McCullum, Jean Hopper, and Ralph Lancaster.

He is survived by his children, Kim Lancaster and Kirk Lancaster; grandchildren, Chase Boutwell and Hannah Boutwell; great-grandson, Kaiden Wenter; and brother, Clark Lancaster (Lib). He is also survived by his dear longtime friend, Martha Edmiston; many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Ralph, Alabama, at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26th.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Cemetery Association, 14219 Shiloh Rd, Ralph, AL 35480.







