TUSCALOOSA - Ronald "Plug" Wooley, age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 15, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. David E. Gay, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 24, 2019