Tuscaloosa - Ronnie Burroughs, Jr., 41, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church followed by inurnment at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Columbarium. Fr. Tom Ackerman is the celebrant with Fr. Jeremiah Deasy assisting and Deacon Bill Remmert at the funeral mass of repose. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.

A native of Tuscaloosa, AL, he attended Holy Spirit Catholic School and Central High School, graduating in 1997. He attended the University of Alabama and Johnson-Wells University and earned his degree in Culinary Arts.

He is proceeded in death by his Grandmother, Connie Campbell.

He is survived by his parents, Ron and Dolores Burroughs, favorite aunts, Dottie Pittman and Diane Walsh, Cousins, and his special friend, Alayna Levie.

Ronnie had the unique talent of adding that special spice to life and could easily light up any room he entered with his smile. He loved his horses and the Boy Scouts, and camping trips with his Dad. He worked summers at Camp Horne and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He cherished his family and friends and devoted his life to being present at their gatherings.

At a young age Ronnie learned that such occasions involve food, a lesson his Grandmother taught him, and with heartfelt love they became a part of him, with one exception. On visits to Tuscaloosa, he insisted on his Mom cooking his favorite dishes and smothering them in love. They spent many Sunday afternoons cooking together, each teaching the other their kitchen secrets and culinary tricks, and sharing the meal as a family. Together they wrote a cookbook, a collection of recipes and family memories his growing up with two loving parents in a home bursting with love for each other.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School or Catholic Social Services.

