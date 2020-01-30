|
GORDO - Ronnie Clemmons, age 68, of Gordo, Ala., passed away, January 28, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Andrews and Rev. Shane Housley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, 6-8 p.m. the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Clemmons; son, Shane Clemmons (Amy); daughters, Amy Housley (Shane), Sara Freeman and Hanna Langley (Jacob); sister, Brenda Lowery Wallace (John); grandchildren, Keelie Hayes, Lindsie Housley, Taylor and Cooper Clemmons, Jon Tanner and Mason Kelly, Keagan Freeman, Leola and Jeremy Langley; great-granddaughter, Meri-Bess Hayes; and niece, Kristi Jones.
Mr. Clemmons retired from the United States Postal Service after more than 25 years. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, as well as camping and fishing. He served as sound technician at Northport and Buhl Church of God for many years.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Clemmons, Cooper Clemmons, Tommy Clemmons, Charles Speed, Phillip Allen and Kohl Jones.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020