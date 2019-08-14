Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Phillips Chapel Church
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Phillips Chapel Church
Ronnie D. "Smiley" Phillips


1960 - 2019
Ronnie D. "Smiley" Phillips Obituary
SAMANTHA - Ronnie D. "Smiley" Phillips, age 59, passed away August 9, 2019 at his residence.
Ronnie was born on August 1, 1960 in Tuscaloosa County to the late GW "Buddy" and Gwindle Phillips.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert (Lisa), Gary (Tricia) and Roger (Kim); children, Justin (Haley) and Amanda (Chris); and three grandchildren, Prestin, Presley and McCoy.
Ronnie was always smiling when you saw him. He never met a stranger. He loved God, his family and was always willing to help a friend out in times of need. Ronnie was a hard-working man, who spent much of his life driving commercial trucks. Ronnie will be greatly missed.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Phillips Chapel Church with Rev. Jerry and Scott Montgomery, and Terrell Jones officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 14, 2019
