|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Ronnie L. Wyatt, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 22, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at First Wesleyan Church with John Vaughn and Scott Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy Wyatt; brother, Bobby Wyatt; and parents, David and Bessie Wyatt.
Survivors include his daughter, Robin Thurston (Nick) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Ricky Wyatt of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Carolyn Wilson (Bob) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and grandchildren, Leanna Thurston, Case Thurston and Spencer Wyatt, all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Ronnie graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1960. He proudly served as a United States Marine before beginning his career at AT&T/ Lucent Technologies as a communication system technician. In 1972, Ronnie married Nancy, the love of his life, and would spend the next 47 years loving and serving her. He was an amazing father to his two children and a loving PawPaw to his three grandchildren. In his free time, Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing and grilling the best steaks and ribs you'd ever eat. Though the past few years proved challenging as he became caregiver to his wife, he did so with such selfless love and devotion it should challenge us all to live out our marriage vows in such a way as he did. Forty-seven years together. Six days apart. Reunited forever.
Pallbearers will be Randy Pugh, Gary Summerlin, Jason Wyatt, Langford Sims, Carl Faulkner and Bryan Faulkner.
Honorary pallbearers are Frank Mays, Tim Purvis, Norman Miller, John Clayton, Harold Spencer, Frank Jones, Glenn Miller, Bud Bean, Mike Pierce and Mark Bean.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020