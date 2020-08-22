POWDER SPRINGS, GA. - Roosevelt Brown was the eldest of ten children born on July 6, 1920 to the late Charles and Minnie Brown in Mantua, Alabama. A century later he transitioned peacefully from this earthly life on Monday, August 17, 2020.Roosevelt grew up and was educated in Mantua, Alabama. He was drafted into the Army on October 7, 1942. In 1946 he was discharged and returned to Alabama to complete his education. He attended Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala. studying brick masonry where he graduated in 1949. Roosevelt volunteered to go back into the United States Army in 1950 and served honorably for over twenty years. He was a World War II, Korean War and Viet Nam Veteran.Roosevelt married Clara L. Brown in 1953 and they celebrated fifty- nine years of loving marriage until her death in 2012. They had one daughter Velma L. Hunter who preceded them both in death. Roosevelt accepted his Lord and Savior at an early age and was an active member at Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church in Mantua, Ala.Roosevelt retired from the Army in 1966 and became an entrepreneur in Columbus, Georgia. In the early 70's he returned to Alabama where he was heavily involved in the Civil Rights Movement, working to register the citizens of Greene County to vote. With the support of his brother, Dr. Robert Brown who was the Superintendent of Education, he organized the first ROTC program at Paramount High School in Boligee, Ala. He retired from there in 1984.Roosevelt was loved by his family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone if he could. He had a positive attitude on life, a constant smile on his face and was a joy to be around. He was blessed to live over 100 years and passed peacefully in Powder Springs, Ga. surrounded by his brother Fred, sister-in-law Lisa and niece Jennifer.He leaves to cherish his loving and precious memories, one brother Frederick L. (Lisa) Brown of Atlanta, sisters-in-law, Mrs. Magnolia Brown, Mrs. Betty Brown and Mrs. Shirley Brown, one granddaughter, Velonda Guyton, two great grandsons Bryant (Demilia) Snyder, Brandon Snyder, four great-great-grandchildren, a special niece Jennifer Foney, a devoted nephew Jerry Brown, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.In lieu of a formal service the family will hold a small private tribute at Hebron Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone that continued to communicate with Roosevelt throughout his many blessed years.