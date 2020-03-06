|
TUSCALOOSA - Rosa B (Irby) Hedgemon, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Rickey McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Levert Hegemon, Sr.; her mother, Carrie (Williams) Moore; her father, Ray Irby; her brothers, Sherman D. Irby, Sr. and James A, Moore; a daughter who died at birth; a granddaughter, Mary Catherine Caponis Hedgemon; a maternal grandmother, Rosia B. (Ellis) Wilson; a stepfather, Samuel Mack Moore; and a stepmother, Geraldine Irby.
Survivors include her daughter, Denitha Lavern Robertson (Freddie); sons, Levert Hegemon, Jr. (Catherine), LaBrose Hedgemon (Sharon) and Leverette McCall (Crystal); sisters, Edna Turkington (Phil) and Lisa Rae Irby; grandchildren, Patrice Baldwin, Lavelle Baldwin, LaBaron Hedgemon, (Michelle), LaBrose Hedgemon II (Tiffany), LaBerte Hedgemon (Wendi), Courtney Reese (Will) and Levert Hedgemon, III; three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rosa B. (Irby) Hedgemon was born September 24, 1940 in Columbus, Miss. to Carrie Mae (Williams) Irby and Ray Irby. Although born in Columbus, Miss., she was a lifetime resident of Tuscaloosa, Ala. She was baptized at an early age and united with the Weeping Mary Baptist Church under the Pastorate of Dr. E. H. Jones. Later in adult years, she served in the Young Matrons Ministry and adult choir. She attended Twentieth Street and Thirty Second Avenue Elementary Schools. She attended Druid High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Levert Hedgemon. They graduated on Thursday and married on the following Sunday. They created a blended family of five children.
After high school graduation, she became gainfully employed at Rental Uniform Company and later a day shift worker for Phifer Wire Products. She attended University Secretary School. Upon graduation, she was employed at Twentieth Street Elementary School as a secretary-bookkeeper. Later, she transferred to Central Elementary School. Her career spanned 33 years, until her retirement.
Pallbearers will be LaBrose Hedgemon, II, LaBaron Hedgemon, LaBerte Hedgemon, Levert Hedgemon, III, Sherman Irby, Jr., Cedric Patton, Jhasten Hedgemon, Gregory Jackson, Jr. and Antonio Moore.
Honorary pallbearers are Brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
