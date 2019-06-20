|
REFORM - Rosa Findley Simpson, age 96, of Reform, Ala., died June 18, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Stansel Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Joe Whitt and Rev. Joey Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kent Simpson; grandson, Alan McCafferty, daughter-in-law, Susan Wright Simpson, her parents and brother, Fred Findley.
Survivors include her daughters, Rachel Lee (Donald) of Troy, Ala. and Pam S. McCafferty (Dale) of Spanish Fort, Ala.; two sons, Ken Simpson of Reform, Ala. and Randy Simpson (Susan) of Reform, Ala.; one sister, Rebecca McAteer (Bill); two brothers, Roy Findley and Bruce Findley; nine grandchildren, Julie Smitherman (Jason), Jennifer Deloney (John), Amy Sanders (Jerome), Erin Shirley (Kevin), Josh Simpson (Kimberly), Donna Chastain (Jason), Ethan Simpson, Joy Simpson and Elliott Simpson; and twenty great-grandchildren.
Rosa was born September 9, 1922 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Tillman David Findley and Virgie Irene Holliman Findley. She was a member of Stansel Baptist Church where she served as pianist and organist for over 80 years.
Mrs. Simpson was the retired co-owner and bookkeeper for Simpson's Grocery and Garage.
Pallbearers will be Jason Chastain, John Deloney, Josh Simpson, Ethan Simpson, Elliott Simpson, Jason Smitherman, Kevin Shirley and Kenny Cowart.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Bethel Cemetery Fund, c/o Ken Simpson, 30796 Hwy 17, Reform, AL 35481 or Stansel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 430, Reform, AL 35481.
