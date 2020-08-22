1/
Rosa Lee Wood Liveoak
1928 - 2020
NORTHPORT - Rosa Lee Wood Liveoak, born August 17, 1928, went to her heavenly home on August 21, 2020 to be reunited with her husband of 73 years, Rev. Robert Elvin Liveoak.
She is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Vivian) and Mike (Sonia); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife and mother who loved to make people laugh. She entertained groups all over the state with her Christian comedy routines.
Rosa Lee will be missed by her family and friends. She was loved by many.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of Hospice of West Alabama, and the wonderful caregivers who worked so many hours caring for Elvin and Rosa Lee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service only will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Sylacauga, Ala.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Chapel Hill Baptist Church.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
