Rosa Linda FisherAkron - Rosa Linda Fisher (Grandma), 76, of Akron, passed away on November 11, 2020. Services will be at 11 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Liberty Church Cemetery, Gordo, AL. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, Northport, AL. Presiding Clergy: Rick Crawford and Jay Seale. Rosa will be laid to rest in Liberty Church Cemetery, Gordo, AL at 11 AM. Pallbearers: Michael, Marcus, Matthew Hogue, Justin Guerra, Brandon Creel, and Ty Furgason. Honorary Pallbearers: James Guerra.Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, William Harvey Gregg and Garie Deal Ballard Gregg. She is survived by daughters, Candy R Guerra; son, Tony Hogue (Debbie); sisters, Maxine Whale, Gail Spradley (Bubba), and Connie Akers (Danny); brothers, Ray Gregg and Phillip Gregg (Debbie); grandchildren, James Guerra, Michael Hogue (Amber), Justin Guerra (Amber), Michelle Creel (Brandon), Marcus Hogue (Amber), Matthew Hogue (Morgan), and Emma Fisher; and great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Justin, Michah, Kaden, Hunter, Gunner, Cailey, Ryder, Cooper, and Remi.Grandma's house was welcome to all. She was at her happiest when she had visitors, no invitation needed and if you were lucky enough to be there at breakfast time, you were sure to be served her homemade biscuits and tomato gravy.Grandma loved fishing with her brother and her annual "sisters" trips. Every morning & evening you could find her on the creek bank, sitting in a chair with her cane pole in hand and worms at her side trying to catch a bream or crappie but if she caught a big catfish or bass, you could count on a call to tell you.She loved quilting. She would sit and listen to the TV and quilt almost every night. But on Saturday, in the Fall you would find her in front of the TV watching Alabama football. If you were lucky enough to be with her you got a text saying "Roll Tide"."The winds have welcomed you with softness, the sun has blessed you with his warm hands. You have flown so high and so well that God has joined you in your laughter. And He has set gently back again into the loving arms of mother earth".