Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Rose Brand Livingston

Rose Brand Livingston Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Rose Brand Livingston, age 80, left us to join her husband and our Dad in heaven on Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South. Services will be held Tuesday, January 21st at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jim Headley and Rev. Curtis A. Kelly officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Livingston; parents, James Brand and Marise Brand; and brother, Henry Brand.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie Johnson (Barry), and sons, Rusty Livingston (Jill) and Ray Livingston (Karen); grandchildren, Hunter Johnson, Petrina Kelly, Mary Margaret Strickland (Craig), Spencer Livingston (Sara), Anna Taylor Livingston and Nick Livingston; brother, James Earl Brand (Jane); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was born September 30, 1939 in Newton County, Mississippi. She attended East Central Community College and graduated from Mississippi College for Women. She was a retiree from the Tuscaloosa City School System. She and her husband enjoyed travelling the country in their RV. In recent years, she enjoyed line dancing, yoga and spending time with her family. She was a long time member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and shared a remarkable bond with the ladies of the Ruth Sunday school class.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Johnson, Spencer Livingston, Nick Livingston, Michael Brand, Henry Brand, Caleb Brand and Allen Henry.
Honorary pallbearers will be former employees of the Tuscaloosa City Schools Department of Transportation, Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Ruth Sunday School Class, neighbors of Lynn Haven, friends at Caring Days, and her Margarita Girls.
The family suggests memorials be made to Charlotte & Mal Moore Caring Days Center and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 21, 2020
