TUSCALOOSA - Rose Lee Richardson, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Monday, September 16, 2019, in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services for Ms. Rose Lee Richardson will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Rev. Leander C. Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Ms. Rose Lee Richardson will be held on today, September 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 20, 2019