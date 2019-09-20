Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Lee Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Lee Richardson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Rose Lee Richardson, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Monday, September 16, 2019, in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services for Ms. Rose Lee Richardson will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Rev. Leander C. Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Ms. Rose Lee Richardson will be held on today, September 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now