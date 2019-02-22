Home

Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Rose Marie Cunningham


Rose Marie Cunningham Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Rose Marie Cunningham, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 14, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Schmitt Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, with the family receiving friends in the chapel of Williams Service from 5 – 6 p.m. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 22, 2019
