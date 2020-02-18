|
GORDO - Rose Marie Elmore, age 91, of Gordo, Ala., passed away February 14, 2020 at Arbor Woods Health & Rehab. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Gordo City Cemetery with Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. A short visitation will follow the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Manderson Elmore, Sr.; her parents, Albert O. ""Jack"" Wilson, Sr. and Alta Adell Daniel Wilson; sister, Margaret Vaudine Wilson Allen and brother-in-law, Robert Cecil Allen; brother, William Anderson Wilson and sister-in-law, Ramona House Wilson.
Survivors include her son, Ralph Manderson Elmore, Jr.; three brothers, Albert O. Wilson, Jr., Jackie Davis Wilson and Altha Gene Wilson (Wanda); sister-in-law, Betsy Wilson; three nieces and one nephew.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2020