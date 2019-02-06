|
DUNCANVILLE – Rose Marie Fountaine, age 53, of Duncanville, Ala., died February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. Services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church with Victor Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Wayne Fountaine; daughter, Elizabeth Nicole Fountaine; son, Jacob Brandon Fountaine (Jessica Fountaine); sisters, Juanita Lovett, Belinda Moody (Derrell Moody), Pauline Robertson (Eric Robertson), and Sandra Temple (Brian Temple); brother, Bobby H. Lovett, Jr. (Kelley Lovett); parents, Bobby H. Lovett and Betty Jo Lovett; and grandchildren, Braxton Trey Strickland (6), McKinlee Kathryn Fountaine (5) and Lucas Carter Strickland (4).
Pallbearers will be Steven Morrison, Ryan Colburn, Justin White, J.R. Holley, Brock Moody and Zack Temple.
Honorary pallbearers are Emory Hospital/Hospice, Darrell Morrison, J.R. Holley, Derrell Moody, Hagler Community, West Brookwood Church, all former students of Bus #139, Gestamp (McCalla, Chattanooga) and Tuscaloosa County School System.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hagler Volunteer Fire Dept. or Englewood Hulls Volunteer Fire Dept.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 6, 2019