ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Rose Marie Jordan Bennert of Asheville, N.C. (Weaverville), formerly of Marion, Ala. and Daphne, Ala., passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at age 92. A mass in her memory will be said at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Eugene's Catholic Church in Asheville. Family will gather again at a later date for a private service.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William (Bill) H. Bennert.
Rosie spent the past two years playing bingo, doing yoga, logging endless conversations about family, travels, and experiences with her friends at Western North Carolina Baptist Home, and trying to outdo her neighbor in a crazy sock competition. According to her, she still had the lead. She believed that laughter and friends were the best medicine on Earth and beyond that - it was true, pure faith. She was generous beyond measure and her kindness limitless.
Her accomplishments were many, although her greatest was that of raising five awesome children. Holding her close in memory are Marilynn Bennert Medican of Fletcher, N.C., William H. Bennert of Asheville, N.C., Christina Bennert Green of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Jamie Bennert Poole (Gene) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and David M. Bennert (Tonya) of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Caitlin Medican Dammeyer (Charlie) of Annapolis Md. and Ryne Chandler (Stephanie) of Nashville, Tenn.; and great-granddaughters Molly Anne Dammeyer and Alice Rose Dammeyer of Annapolis, Md.
We would like to thank everyone at WNCBH for welcoming our mother into their loving community. Our joke was "It's always 73° and sunny there". As we learned in short order - that's the truth. A special thank you to Deacon Mike Zboyovski for your Tuesday morning visits, and walking with us on this final journey.
Our family requests any memorials be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 72 Culvern St., Asheville, NC 28804, or to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 3, 2019