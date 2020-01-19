|
|
BUHL – Ross Carroll Hutton, age 83, of Buhl, Ala., passed away on January 16, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Michelle Hunter, Chaplain officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior services at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow at Cornelius Chapel Cemetery in Buhl.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Russell W. and Marion Sibley Hutton; wife, Joanne Carol Hutton; and brother, David Hutton.
Survivors include his daughters, Marion Anne Booth (Bill), Beverly Eileen Hill (David) and Sarah Denise Donner (Steve); son, Christopher Carroll Hutton (Hayley DeGraaff); grandchildren, Brian Booth, Eric Booth, Adrianna Jones, Brooks Hutton, Christen Blair Hutton, Bailey Hutton, Jacob Donner, Savannah Donner, Alicia DeGraaff, Aaron DeGraaff, and Hannah DeGraaff; and three great-grandchildren, Madeline Booth, Piper Booth, and Elijah Jones; and sister, Jane H. Stewart.
Ross was a graduate of Ramsey High School in Birmingham and the University of Alabama. He was a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Alabama Education Association, and the Alabama Football Association. Ross was a veteran of the United States Army. He was devoted to his family, community and service.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 19, 2020