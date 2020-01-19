Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Carroll Hutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross Carroll Hutton Obituary
BUHL – Ross Carroll Hutton, age 83, of Buhl, Ala., passed away on January 16, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Michelle Hunter, Chaplain officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior services at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow at Cornelius Chapel Cemetery in Buhl.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Russell W. and Marion Sibley Hutton; wife, Joanne Carol Hutton; and brother, David Hutton.
Survivors include his daughters, Marion Anne Booth (Bill), Beverly Eileen Hill (David) and Sarah Denise Donner (Steve); son, Christopher Carroll Hutton (Hayley DeGraaff); grandchildren, Brian Booth, Eric Booth, Adrianna Jones, Brooks Hutton, Christen Blair Hutton, Bailey Hutton, Jacob Donner, Savannah Donner, Alicia DeGraaff, Aaron DeGraaff, and Hannah DeGraaff; and three great-grandchildren, Madeline Booth, Piper Booth, and Elijah Jones; and sister, Jane H. Stewart.
Ross was a graduate of Ramsey High School in Birmingham and the University of Alabama. He was a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Alabama Education Association, and the Alabama Football Association. Ross was a veteran of the United States Army. He was devoted to his family, community and service.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -