TUSCALOOSA - Roy Crawford, Jr., age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., received his call to Glory on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 10:15 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. with Dr. Hayes Boyd officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Jackson Crawford; and son, Crosby Roy Crawford.
Survivors include his daughters, Joanne Stokes and Connie Harris; grandchildren, Daniel Harris, Andrew Harris and Conner Stokes; great-grandchildren, Mason Roy Harris, Emma Harris and Caleb Harris.
He was raised in a Christian family in St. Charles, Illinois. He received his draft notice at age 18, right out of high school, to serve his country in the Army in WWII. He was captured while fighting in France. He was a POW in Germany for nine months. After the war ended, he attended Western Michigan University where he met his future wife, Marie. They moved to Florida, both as teachers. He loved history and teaching it at Rogers Middle School. When Roy retired, they flew a flag over the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in his honor. Roy knew Jesus as his Savior and his hope was in Him.
Pallbearers will be Conner Stokes, Daniel Harris, Andrew Harris, Mason Harris and Brad Harris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Condolences may be offered a www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 26, 2019