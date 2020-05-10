|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Roy Frank Bell, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died May 2, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucile Timblin Bell; father, James Leslie Bell; and brother, Samuel Graham Bell.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Bell; daughters, Nina Bell Huske (Andy) and Jeanie Harpole Shumaker (Lewis); sons, Mark Bell (Christina), Lane Bell (Mary Beth), Jim Harpole (Christy) and John Harpole; sisters, Mary Bartow (Don), Alice Roth, Dorothy Hurley and Celia Rozar; brothers, George Bell (Kathy), Donald Bell (Dianna) William Bell (Susan), Paul Bell (Helen) and Harvey Bell (Tori); and grandchildren, Collin Huske, Megan Huske, Will Sparkman (Kaitlin), Sam Sparkman, Adam Shumaker, Leslie Evans (Zane), Laura Harpole, Frances Harpole, Forrest Harpole, Will Harpole, James Harpole.
Roy was born December 2, 1935, the middle of 11 children in Plain Grove, Pennsylvania. He moved with his mother and father, a Presbyterian minister, through Pennsylvania and Ohio. Graduating from Reily High School in southwest Ohio, he went on to earn his BA from Tusculum College and a Master of Science in Social Work from the University of Tennessee before beginning a long career in the field of Social Work and Education. He spent a very special year in Arkansas as a Child Welfare Worker, then back to Knoxville, Tennessee, as a caseworker, social worker, and Assistant Professor at UT School of Social Work.
In 1968, Roy moved to Tuscaloosa to join the faculty of the University of Alabama as an Administrative Assistant at the UA Psychological Clinic. He joined the UA College of Community Health Science as Assistant Professor and was the first Social Worker at the Capstone Medical Center. He initiated a pilot project placing social work students in rural family physicians' offices that served as a model for a subsequent program supported by the National Institute of Mental Health. He completed his tenure at UA in the School of Social Work following his passion for teaching students who remember him as a thought-provoking, conscientious, classroom and field teacher and professional mentor. He retired as Assistant Professor Emeritus of Social Work in 1993.
Through the years, Roy made many contributions to the community and surrounding areas. He was instrumental in founding the Indian Rivers Mental Health Association in Tuscaloosa and Cahaba Mental Health Center in Selma. He enjoyed singing in the Heartland Harmonizers and the Tuscaloosa Community Singers. At University Place Elementary School, he gave time, ideas, love, and support to students, parents, faculty, staff, and especially his wife Jeanette, long-time principal.
With his retirement, Roy planned on enjoying fishing but found his passion for woodworking, gardening, and cooking instead. Advancing his skills over the years, he became a master woodworker. His family now proudly own finely crafted furniture Roy made from American hardwoods. His membership in Woodworkers' Association of West Alabama (WAWA) was a very important time in his life – gaining lifelong friends, colleagues, and knowledge. Perhaps his greatest joy was creating and preparing meals for his family and friends. His culinary skills, recipes, and expertise will be a cherished memory. Roy's advice was often sought for help with gardening, cooking, and woodworking, and he was always gracious to share his tips.
Caring for others was the common thread throughout Roy's life, both professionally and personally. For Roy, family – wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters – meant everything. He treasured his friends and delighted in making new connections with those he met in daily life. Dearly loved by his wife, family, and friends, Roy will be remembered as hardworking, passionate, and caring. He led a rich, fulfilling life and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roy Bell, father of Nina Huske - Checks made out to: Carolinas Transplant Center Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 355-4048
www.atriumhealthfoundation.org
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2020