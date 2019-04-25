|
|
REFORM - Roy Oliver Pullen, age 80, of Reform, Ala., passed away April 23, 2019, at Arbor Woods Health & Rehab. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Big Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Trey Kelley and Rev. Mike Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Pullen and William Earl Pullen; and sister, Sue Thomas.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Brenda Pullen; sisters, Mary Lou Dixon and Sally Belle Porter; and brother, Dan Pullen.
Roy was born January 17, 1939 in Duck Hill, Mississippi to the late LaGrone Pullen and Grace Sallie Pullen. He was a member of the Baptist faith, a retired mechanic and a United States Army veteran.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Dyer, Perry McDaniel, Chad Peeks, Doug Sudduth, Gary Buchanan and Jason Bonner.
Honorary pallbearer is Joe Barnes.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 25, 2019