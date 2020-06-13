TUSCALOOSA - Roy R. Crowder, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala, passed away June 11, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa with Pastor Jerry Lake officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. There will be a private family burial at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park prior to the service at First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fleet and Maggie Pennington Crowder; brother, James Crowder; sister, Eleanor Crowder Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Wynona "Nona" Madison Crowder; daughters, Linda Joyce Crowder (Edwina), Cynthia Crowder Lucy (Ben) and Christie Allison Crowder Suarez (Ebene); grandchildren, Roy Spencer, Chad Spencer, Nathan Lucy (Kelley), Anna Lucy Harvey (Ben), Benjamin Lucy, Joseph Suarez, Claire Suarez; great-grandchildren, Maggie Ellen Spencer, Sarah Gayle Spencer, Mattie Kendell Spencer, Elizabeth Jane Harvey, William Montgomery Harvey and Mary Helen Harvey.

Roy was the youngest child of Fleet and Maggie. He started his work career at the age of 8 in his uncle's barber shop. He worked through the Diversified Education program at Tuscaloosa High School. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School. He worked at Cole Supply Company from 10th grade through 1963. He became a partner at Turner & Schoel in 1963 and remained there until 1999. In 2000 he formed his own company, A Better Service Company LLC, where he remained active until his death.

Roy served on the Board of Alabama Baptist Children's Home and the Board of Good Samaritan Clinic. He was a Life Deacon at First Baptist Church and was a Gideon with Tuscaloosa Gideons.

Roy was a past President of Refrigeration Service Engineers Society for the State of Alabama, was state chair for Air Conditioning Contractors of America, and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tuscaloosa Home Builders Association.

In 1950, Roy married the love of his life, Nona, whom he affectionately referred to as "The Queen". They celebrated 70 years of love in January of this year. Most importantly he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known as "Pop Pop" by all his kids and grandkids that adored him. He loved life, Jesus, and his church family. He was Southpaw pitcher for the church league. If there was ever a neighbor in need, Roy quietly did what was needed.

He had a dry quick wit. To meet and work with Roy was to know kindness, love, and faith.

Pallbearers will be Roy Spencer, Chad Spencer, Nathan Lucy, Benjamin Lucy, Joseph Suarez, Ebene Suarez and Ben Lucy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Bissell and all employees of Air Engineers, all employees at A Better Service Company, William Larry Townsend, George Hodgson's Sunday School class and Deacons of First Baptist Church, Gideons of Tuscaloosa, Dr. Geoffrey Alilonu, Dr. Stephen Browne, Dr. Joe Wallace, Dr. Anne Lewis, employees of Fresenius Renal Care, and employees of Comfort Care Home Health.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store