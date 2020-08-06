1/
Ruby Harris
TUSCALOOSA - Ruby Harris, age 75, passed away August 1, 2020 at home. Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8th at Clements Road Baptist Church, Cottondale, with Roger Thomas officiating. A late lunch will be served at Louise Thomas's house 7823 52nd St., Tuscaloosa after the service. All are welcome.
Flower delivery: to the church Saturday 1-2:30 p.m. before service.
Survivors include her daughter, Louise Thomas (Roger); grandchildren, Matthew Green (Christy) of Ralph, Cory Green (Charity), Jessica Lopez (Julio) and Jamie Marcum Wood; great-grandchildren, Dylan Green, Ethan Green, Brayden Meads, Savana Meads, Nevaeh Rayes, Jaden Lopez, Lucas Lopez, Sophia Wood and Matthew Wood.
Pallbearers will be William G Green, Matthew Green, Cory Green, Wes Mullinex, Dylan Green, Ethan Green, Brayden Meads and Jaden Lopez.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. William B. Lee of University Medical Center; Dr. Hinton and all the staff at Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center; all the nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
03:00 PM
Clements Road Baptist Church
or

