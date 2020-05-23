Home

Dowdle Funeral Home - Millport
270 MCADAMS ST
Millport, AL 35576
(205) 662-4830
Visitation
Sunday, May 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
2:00 PM
MILLPORT - Ruby Jean Smith, age 75, passed away on May 21, 2020 at her residence in Millport, Ala. She was the wife of Douglas Rayburn Smith and the daughter of the late Albert and Rozzie Pearl Harless from Carrollton, Ala.
She is survived by her daughter, Starlet Jan Williams (Jerome); son, Bradley Smith; sisters, Wanda Wilson (Gene) and Eileen Wood; and brother, Jimmy Dale Harless (Ginger). She is also survived by four grandchildren: Holly Leonard, Conner Weldon, James Elliott III, and Abigail Elliott.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and son, Douglas "Mike" Smith.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Dowdle Funeral Home in Millport, Ala. with Kenneth Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Unity Grove Methodist Church in Palmetto, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 23, 2020
