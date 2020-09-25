Ruby Mae Cowles

Tuscaloosa - Ruby Mae Cowles, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Clark Sims and Brian Gentle will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Cumberland and Judy Kelley; sister, Jewel Perdue; grandchildren, Scott Elmore, Keith Cowles, Ashley Cook (Reggie), Tracie Sims (Clark), Tanya Lollar (Lance), Christy Pate (Steve), and Leslie Gentle (Brian); 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.



