TUSCALOOSA - Sister Ruby Nell Bennett was born on January 19, 1951 in Greensboro, Alabama to the late Robert Tabb and Ruby Lee Williams. As a young child, she attended the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Greensboro, where she confessed Christ as her Lord and personal Savior. She remained an active member until she married David Bennett and the couple moved to Tuscaloosa in 1972.
She is a product of the Hale County School System, where she was the Valedictorian of her graduating class. Sister Bennett attended Alabama State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Education. She received a Master of Education in Business Education from the University of West Alabama. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Sister Ruby Bennett was a kind and generous woman of faith. She exemplified the definition of the Proverbs 31 Woman of Virtue. Her price was truly "far above rubies."
Perhaps her biggest devotion was to her family. Sister Bennett faithfully loved her husband, Pastor David Bennett, Sr. for 47 years of matrimony. God blessed their union with three children: LaSonya Rene' (Ernest), David Jr. (Kellee), and Aldric (Josephine). Sister Bennett made it a point to raise her children in the admonition of the Lord. She was a shining example of how to lead an obedient lifestyle. She leaves to cherish her precious memories four beautiful grandchildren: Andrew, Olivia, Khloe, and Alaina.
As a professional, Sister Bennett had a successful career as an educator. She touched the lives of many students at C.A. Fredd State Technical College and Shelton State Community College. There have been numerous times where former students of hers would stop her in public and tell her about the positive difference that she made in their life.
Her influence did not end in the classroom; it spread abroad to her church family. Sister Bennett was the beloved First Lady of First Missionary Baptist Church for the last 36 years. She served in several capacities during her time there. Those include: Mission and Matrons' Bible teacher, Adult Women Sunday School teacher, and the Director of the Christian Education ministry. Her love and passion for ministry were unquestionable. Sister Bennett was determined to lift high the blood stained banner of The Lord.
She not only served in her local assembly, but she served on the District, and State level of the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Sister Bennett served in the New Antioch Bethlehem District as: the Correspondence Secretary for the Congress of Christian Education; Past President, Bible Teacher, and Assistant Bible Teacher for the Ministers' Wives and Widows ministry. She served as the Chairperson of the Ministers' Wives and Widows of the Northwest District State Convention.
Sister Bennett heard the voice of her Master calling her to rest, and on March 27, 2020, she accepted that call. Sister Bennett's legacy will continue to live on through the memories of her family, church family, and the individuals she touched while here.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Moundville. A private service will be held with Rollins' Mortuary directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 1, 2020