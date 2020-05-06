Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Ruby Nell McBride

Ruby Nell McBride Obituary
NORTHPORT - Ruby Nell McBride, age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 4, 2020 in her home surrounded by family and friends. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home & Memorial Park. A celebration service will be held in her honor at a later date. Everyone is invited to view the service online via Sunset Funeral Home and Sunset Memorial Park's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SunsetNorthport/.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2020
