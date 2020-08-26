Ruby Nell Moore

KENNEDY - Ruby Nell Moore, a life-long resident of Kennedy, Ala. passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Miss. She was born on June 18, 1930 to Dee and Estelle (Cooper) Johnson and was the wife of the late Banks Moore.

Mrs. Moore was a retiree of Westinghouse in Reform, Ala. with almost 30 years of service. She also worked at garment plants in Kennedy and Millport, Alabama.

She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Moore of Kennedy, Ala.; a son, Tim Moore (Lisa) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; two grandchildren, Amber Moore and Carson Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Banks; and brother, Ottis Johnson.

A family graveside service was held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Kennedy City Cemetery with Bro. Ed Nabors officiating under the direction of Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport, Ala.

Pallbearers were Ricky Johnson, Curtis Porter, Jeff Rushing, Mike Rushing, Larry Bradford, Craig Strickland, Cecil Lofton, Tyler Lofton, Wesley Lofton and Glen Strickland.

The family would like to thank the entire ICU staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital for their love and care. Also Dr. Greg Stidham and staff, Fayette Medical Center staff, Fayette Medical Home Health staff, DCH Regional Medical Center Dr. Mohammad Azam and staff, and family and friends for your love and support.



