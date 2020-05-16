|
TUSCALOOSA - As her loving husband, we celebrate the homegoing of Ruby Pauline Yeatman who went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 14, 2020, at Glenn Haven with Oasis Hospice in attendance. Ruby was born to David and Estelle Montgomery August 31, 1933 in Buhl, Alabama. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Bro. Donny Conn officiating.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Gilbert Ray Yeatman of 14 faithful caring years; daughter, Betty Faye Grammar; son, Silas Lester Leonard, Jr. (Barbara); daughter, Lynn Yeatman Rudder (Jack); adopted daughter, Terry Lynn Rose (David); grandson, Seth; granddaughters, Becky Whorton (Billy), Julie Glass (Christopher), and Shelly Brown; ten great grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Yeatman was preceded in death by her first husband, Silas Lester Leonard; son, Gene Leonard; baby daughter, Cathy Leonard; brothers, Roy, Festus and Fred Montgomery; sisters, Flo Rogers, Bessie Smith and Miss Myrtle Lee Montgomery.
Ruby was a wonderful and caring wife, Ruru and Nanny. She served in various jobs; baker in Verner lunchroom, a security officer at the airport, Presbyterian apartments, PARA bus driver, nursing assistant in two nursing homes, as well as loving wife, mother and nanny.
She was an active associate of the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans, Veterans Advocate Council at the V.A. Hospital, a 14 year member of the Tuscaloosa South Church of the Nazarene. She received many awards from the VA for volunteer service, Associates of from Veterans and a certified lunchroom worker.
Serving as pallbearers are Billy, Trent and Jackson Whorter, Cole Styron, Christopher Glass, Chad Pate and Dalton Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Vietnam Veterans and Associates and American Legion and Associates.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oasis Hospice.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2020