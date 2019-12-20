|
MOUNDVILLE - Rufus E. Sanders, age 72, of Moundville, Ala., passed away December 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church Moundville with Pastor David Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 20, 2019