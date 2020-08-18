TUSCALOOSA - Ruth Ann Dryden Neilson, 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died August 14, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. David Meginniss presiding and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Ernest Dryden; mother, Ruth Woodson Dryden; daughter, Virginia Ruth (Gina) Neilson; and her precious Springer Spaniel, Lady Belle.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, George Frederick Neilson, Jr.; daughter, Lola Ann Neilson; son, George Frederick Neilson, III; granddaughters, Glenna Ann Neilson Orum (Blake); and Dryden Elizabeth Neilson; grandsons, George Frederick Neilson IV (Michelle), Robert Neilson Zanotti (Autumn), Chadwick Anthony Zanotti; and great-granddaughter, Aniston Zanotti.

Ruth Ann was born in Salina, Kansas on August 27, 1931. She attended the University of Kansas, where she pledged Chi Omega sorority, the University of Texas, and obtained her undergraduate and master's degree in education from the University of Alabama. She taught in the Tuscaloosa City School System at University Place School, Verner School, and Tuscaloosa Middle School and was a member of Accreditation Committee City Schools of Montgomery, Alabama.

Ruth Ann was also past president of the Junior League of Tuscaloosa and Muses Study Club. She also had been active in Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce, Women's Division, Tuscaloosa Preservation Society, Friends of the Library, Chloris Garden Club, and on committees for United Way, Heart Fund, March of Dimes and Cancer Drive. She was also very active in her beloved Christ Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 605 Lurleen Wallace Blvd. N., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store