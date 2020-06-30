TUSCALOOSA – Ruth B. Strickland, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died June 28, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Strickland; brother, Curtis Barrow and sister, Sue Barrow.
Survivors include daughters, Jackie Taylor (Curtis), Brenda Parsons (Joe), Debbie Cornelius and Kim Lee; son, Randy Hamner; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 30, 2020.