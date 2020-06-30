Ruth B. Strickland
TUSCALOOSA – Ruth B. Strickland, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died June 28, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Strickland; brother, Curtis Barrow and sister, Sue Barrow.
Survivors include daughters, Jackie Taylor (Curtis), Brenda Parsons (Joe), Debbie Cornelius and Kim Lee; son, Randy Hamner; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
