Ruth Bolling Bell
Ruth Bolling Bell
Reform - Ruth Bolling Bell, age 81, of Reform, AL passed away October 2, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be 4:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Arbor Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Shelton and Rev. Wyatt Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Barney M. "Mike" Bell; her parents; sisters, Patty Nell Turner, Pauline Latham and an infant sister and brothers, Billy Bolling and Buddy Bolling.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Bell (Kim) and Randy Bell (Nicole); five grandchildren, Kristen, Logan (Tessa), Reagan (Wyatt), Kayla and Blake and five great-grandchildren, Case, Briggs, Cager, Vivian and Truitt.
Ruth was born February 10, 1939 in Reform, Alabama to the late Jim Bolling and Allie Kelley Bolling. She was a homemaker, a seamstress for Country Miss and a member of Arbor Springs Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Harold Bolling, Doug Bolling, Greg Turner, Terry Turner, Terry Cook and Lewis Sullivan.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jeff Bolling and Chris Turner.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
