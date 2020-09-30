Ruth Ellen Rogers

Fosters, AL - Ruth Ellen Rogers, age 80, of Fosters, AL, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tuscaloosa Primitive Baptist Church with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday morning from 9:30 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.



