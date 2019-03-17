Home

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Ruth Irvin Kornegay


1930 - 2019
Ruth Irvin Kornegay Obituary
ATLANTA, GA. - Ruth Irvin Kornegay, age 88, of Atlanta, Ga. died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Gordo, Alabama on May 20, 1930 to Andrew and Flora Irvin. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Floyd; son, Tomas; and grandson, Andy.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Robinson and son-in-law, Forrest, whom she loved like a son; grandchildren, Tommy Kornegay (Andrea), Michael Kornegay, Matthew Robinson, Amy Brown (Brandon) and Betsy Rothermel (John); and several great-grandchildren.
Ruth was a role model for all and is already greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org.
On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 17, 2019
