|
|
NORTHPORT - Ruth McBride Snider, age 80, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 14, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Paul Peeples officiating. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. prior to service. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethel McBride; brother, George McBride, Jr.; brother, William A. "Mac" McBride; and sister, Audrey Lewis.
Survivors include her husband, Carley Snider; son, Derwin Adams; daughter, Michelle Weiss (Scott); nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a 1957 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. She worked at Bryce Hospital her senior year. Ruth graduated cosmetology school at Shelton State Technical College in 1960. Ruth owned Skyland Beauty Salon for nine years and later owned Our Place Hair Salon. She loved her clients and sorely missed them when she retired.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ruth loved to cook, bake, entertain and help others. She never forgot a birthday or failed to help someone in need. Ruth was a lifelong Christian and most recently attended Southside United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Hubbert, Wallace Johnson, Kenneth Lewis, Jeffrey Lewis, Chuck Spain and Andy Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are friends, family, the staff of Morning Pointe and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 17, 2019