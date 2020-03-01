|
TUSCALOOSA - Ruth Pearson Jones, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 27, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Jones; parents, Doyle and Eudora (Ball) Pearson; and brothers, John and Winston Pearson.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Rymer (J.L. Herron) of Vance, Ala. and Angela Harlan (Jeff) of Athens, Ala.; sisters, Dolly Wilson (Ralph), Joanna Downum (Gene) and Edna Takakjian; grandchildren, Brandon Rymer (Meredith), Kari Harlan and Jillian Harlan; several great-grandchildren, and on great-great-grandson.
Audrey Ruth Pearson Jones was born in Edinburg, Texas on March 22, 1934 to Doyle and Eudora (Ball) Pearson. She loved reading, sewing and bowling. She moved to Tuscaloosa in 1991 and retired from Sealy Property Management. She spent most of her life in California where she married Thomas Jones in 1954.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Shadescrest Healthcare in Jasper, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2020