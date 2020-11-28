1/1
Ruth Sellers Spruill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Sellers Spruill
Tuscaloosa - Ruth Sellers Spruill, age 87, died at Hospice of West Alabama on November 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service with Doctor Tim Lovett officiating will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ola and Dan Sellers; sister Helen Oswalt; brothers Buck Oliver and Clarence Sellers; brothers-in-law John Oswalt and Leo Spruill; sister-in-law Jane Sellers; and nephew Danny Sellers.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Rex Spruill; sons Mike Spruill Anne), Wesley Spruill (Donna); daughter Carla Spruill; nieces Carolyn Colee (John), Pam Ingram (Wayne); nephew Scott Sellers; grandchildren Dustin Spruill (Kacie), Mylan Spruill (Alyssa), Jon Spruill, Caroline Schoppert (Logan) and Leslie Spruill; and great grandchildren Eleanor Spruill, Grayson Spruill, and Millie Spruill.
Ruth was a graduate of Brookwood High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education (1967) and Master of Arts (1970) from The University of Alabama.
She taught in the Tuscaloosa City School System at Skyland Elementary School for twenty-five years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Ann Judson/Ollie Richardson/Hannah Brock Sunday school class. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was caring for others. She loved entertaining, preparing delicious meals for family and friends, traveling, and spending time in Orange Beach.
The family offers their sincere appreciation for her outstanding care given by Brenda Hardy, Betty Croom, Devona Hardy, Lakeitheya Holden, Mary Horton, Carolyn Maddox, Pearlie Maddox, Sharon Thomas and Hospice of West Alabama. Honorary pallbearers are Scott Sellers, Wiley McLeod, Cecil Ingram, Jack Lewis, Paul Nelson, Billy Sharp, Dene Toxey, Floy Ricks, Patricia Boone, Paula Marques, Joyce Snow, Nancy Rogers, Sammie Stacy, members of her Calvary Sunday school class, members of the 1951 Brookwood High School class, and guests of the annual Bama Homecoming Party.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1121 Paul W. Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa AL 35401, Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa AL 35404, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.tuscaloosamemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved