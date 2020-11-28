Ruth Sellers Spruill
Tuscaloosa - Ruth Sellers Spruill, age 87, died at Hospice of West Alabama on November 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service with Doctor Tim Lovett officiating will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ola and Dan Sellers; sister Helen Oswalt; brothers Buck Oliver and Clarence Sellers; brothers-in-law John Oswalt and Leo Spruill; sister-in-law Jane Sellers; and nephew Danny Sellers.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Rex Spruill; sons Mike Spruill Anne), Wesley Spruill (Donna); daughter Carla Spruill; nieces Carolyn Colee (John), Pam Ingram (Wayne); nephew Scott Sellers; grandchildren Dustin Spruill (Kacie), Mylan Spruill (Alyssa), Jon Spruill, Caroline Schoppert (Logan) and Leslie Spruill; and great grandchildren Eleanor Spruill, Grayson Spruill, and Millie Spruill.
Ruth was a graduate of Brookwood High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education (1967) and Master of Arts (1970) from The University of Alabama.
She taught in the Tuscaloosa City School System at Skyland Elementary School for twenty-five years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Ann Judson/Ollie Richardson/Hannah Brock Sunday school class. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was caring for others. She loved entertaining, preparing delicious meals for family and friends, traveling, and spending time in Orange Beach.
The family offers their sincere appreciation for her outstanding care given by Brenda Hardy, Betty Croom, Devona Hardy, Lakeitheya Holden, Mary Horton, Carolyn Maddox, Pearlie Maddox, Sharon Thomas and Hospice of West Alabama. Honorary pallbearers are Scott Sellers, Wiley McLeod, Cecil Ingram, Jack Lewis, Paul Nelson, Billy Sharp, Dene Toxey, Floy Ricks, Patricia Boone, Paula Marques, Joyce Snow, Nancy Rogers, Sammie Stacy, members of her Calvary Sunday school class, members of the 1951 Brookwood High School class, and guests of the annual Bama Homecoming Party.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1121 Paul W. Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa AL 35401, Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa AL 35404, or a charity of your choice
