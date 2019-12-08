Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Ruth Weldon Shannon Beard Wyant

Ruth Weldon Shannon Beard Wyant Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ruth Weldon Shannon Beard Wyant passed away December 3, 2019. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, with The Rev. David Meginniss and The Rev. Dr. Catherine Collier officiating. Graveside service will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. There will be a reception in Randall Hall from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019.
Mrs. Wyant was preceded in death by her father, Charles E Beard, Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Kenneth Wyant, Jr.; her son, Keith Kenneth Wyant, III (Wyn); her mother, Shannon Rogers Beard; her brother, Charles E. Beard Jr.; and her niece, Emma Catherine Beard.
Weldon was an Elementary Teacher at Rock Quarry Elementary School.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to colleagues and co-workers at Rock Quarry Elementary School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kathryn Jolley Cork Pre-School Program at Christ Episcopal Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 8, 2019
