COTTONDALE - Sabine Nad, age 51, of Cottondale, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Miroslav Nad; daughter, Jennifer Nad; sons, Pascal Nad and Stevie Nad.

Sabine grew up in Germany and moved to the U.S. in 2004 and started her dream of living here forever. She worked tirelessly at the West Alabama Food Bank and helped everyone she could. She will be missed dearly by her family. Wir haben dich ganz arg lieb.

Please donate to the West Alabama Food Bank.







