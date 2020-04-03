Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Mortuary
1595 County Road 133
Boligee, AL 35443
(205) 372-3977
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith's Mortuary
1595 County Road 133
Boligee, AL 35443
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Coleman Obituary
MT. HEBRON - Private Graveside Services for Sadie Coleman will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Smith's Mortuary Boligee directing.** {We will observe the guidelines from the CDC-Center for Disease Control and the precautions mandated by Governor Ivey issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) due to the Coronavirus crisis.}
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -