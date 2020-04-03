|
MT. HEBRON - Private Graveside Services for Sadie Coleman will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Smith's Mortuary Boligee directing.** {We will observe the guidelines from the CDC-Center for Disease Control and the precautions mandated by Governor Ivey issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) due to the Coronavirus crisis.}
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2020