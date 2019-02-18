Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Oak Hill Cemetery
Moundville, AL
View Map
MOUNDVILLE – Sadie Lee Johnston, age 99, of Moundville, Ala., died February 16, 2019, at Moundville Health & Rehab. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, Ala. with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Charles Johnston, Sr. (J.C.); son, Joseph Charles Johnston, Jr.; mother, Martha T. "Mattie" Moore; and father, Samuel Moore.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Caroline Johnston; grandchildren, Dana Thomas (John), Crystal Dawn Ray (David) and Shane Johnston; great-grandchildren, Seth, Tamsie, Daniel, Callie, Hannah, Tanner and Nolie; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Keegan, Sawyer and Noah.
Born and raised in the Moundville, Ala. area, she was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Sadie spent many years as a seamstress and retired from Vanity Fair of Demopolis, Ala.
She loved sewing, crossword puzzles and growing a garden. She loved being with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be John Thomas, David Ray, Seth Thomas, Tanner Thomas, Daniel Johnston and Macon Beckham.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Moundville Health & Rehab.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2019
