Samuel C. Gambrell, Jr.
Dr. Samuel C. Gambrell, Jr, age 85, of Tuscaloosa died on October 31, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date in 2021. A private graveside service for immediate family with Reverend Cathy Hoop officiating will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was born in Owings, SC, the youngest child of Samuel C. and Mary Belle Hood Gambrell. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years Anne Rogers Gambrell; brothers Hugh and Hood Gambrell; sisters-in-law Jean Gambrell, Anne Walker Gambrell, Sara Gambrell, Betty Rogers, and Mary Helen Rogers; brothers-in-law Henry (Dusty) Oates, Ernest B. Rogers, Jr., and Luke Rogers.
He is survived by children Leslie McConatha of Opelika, AL, Anne Spruill (Mike) of Northport, AL, and Sam Gambrell III (Meredith) of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren Caroline Schoppert (Logan), Leslie Spruill, Hannah Gambrell, Lucas, Wyatt and Joshua Gambrell, (triplet grandsons); sister Zelda Oates; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Gray Court-Owings High School and Clemson University where he received his BS (1957) and MS (1961) degrees in Engineering and his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. He pitched for the Clemson baseball team and was named to the Honor Role of the Atlantic Coast Conference. At Clemson, he was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi, Scabbard and Blade, and ASAE.
He served on active duty in the US Army, 1957-1959, in the Air Defense Artillery Branch (Nike Ajax Missile). After active duty he served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and the US Army Reserves. He retired after 30 years of service as a Colonel and received the Legion of Merit and the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.
He received his PhD degree in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics from West Virginia University in 1965 and then moved to Tuscaloosa to teach at the University of Alabama, where he retired in 1996 as Professor Emeritus of Engineering Mechanics. During his years at the University of Alabama, he served as Assistant Dean of Engineering for Research and Graduate Studies from 1976 through 1983, and Director of the Engineering Placement Bureau. He worked for two summers (1990, 1991) at NASA at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL, and had research contracts with NASA for six years. In recognition of his work with NASA on stress analysis of shuttle components, he received the F. Zandman Award in 1994 and 1997 from the Society for Experimental Mechanics. He was named as an Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics Distinguished Fellow, ASPE Professional Engineer of the Year by the Alabama
Society in 1990, and ASPE Professional Engineer of the Year in Education by the Alabama Society in 1991. He served one term as Vice President of the Central Region of ASPE. He was a member of the American Society for Engineering Education and was President of the
Southeastern section in 1982-83. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in Alabama, #8254.
He joined Covenant Presbyterian Church (now Grace PC) in 1965, and served several terms as an elder and on several committees. For many years he was a cook for the church Meals on Wheels program. He was a long time member of the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa and was
Exchangite of the Year in 2004; a long time member of the West Alabama Officers Association; and several Heritage Societies including SAR, MOS&B, and SCV. He served for many years on the Tuscaloosa Veterans Memorial Park Committee and chaired the Park Projects Committee for three years. For many years, he was a volunteer at DCH Regional Medical Center. His hobbies were reading, especially military history, family genealogy, going to Alabama baseball games, fishing, collecting guns, and working in his yard. He was a deeply caring man of integrity who positively impacted the lives of so many.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa. The family offers their sincere appreciation to West Alabama Hospice and Mr. Gary Brownlee for their outstanding care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Meals on Wheels at Grace Presbyterian Church, 113 Hargrove Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. Condolences may be offered at www.tuscaloosamemorial.com
.