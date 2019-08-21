|
TUSCALOOSA - Samuel L. Lawler, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 19, 2019 at Heritage Health Care Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Dr. Lane Busby McLelland officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:45 p.m. in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
