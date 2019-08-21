Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:45 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
Samuel L. Lawler Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Samuel L. Lawler, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 19, 2019 at Heritage Health Care Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Dr. Lane Busby McLelland officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:45 p.m. in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 21, 2019
